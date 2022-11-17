LIVE international friendly: Ireland v Norway

Hello and welcome . . . We’re just three days from the World Cup kicking off in Qatar, but here in Dublin it’s all about Stephen Kenny’s Ireland side who host Norway in tonight’s international friendly at the Aviva Stadium. Kick off is at 7.45pm.

It’ll be a Norway team without the injured Erling Haaland, albeit the likes of Martin Odegaard will present a good challenge for the hosts. Unbeaten in eight of their nine previous home matches, playing good football and with the fans behind them - tonight is the first of two friendlies in the space of four days for Ireland. They’re away to Malta on Sunday.

In expectation of a look at Haaland in the flesh, but now just in hope of an Irish win, almost 45,000 tickets have been sold and there should be a lively atmosphere in the stadium.

We'll keep you up to date throughout, live from the Aviva.

Ireland 0 Norway 0 (4′) The first shot of the game comes from the left foot of Callum Robinson, from outside of the box. A good effort but it blazes over the bar.

Ireland 0 Norway 0 (2′) GAME ON! Norway kick us off at the Aviva. Ireland press well early on to win back possession and are happy to keep it!

So there are four changes to the Irish team from the 3-2 win over Armenia in the Nations League at the end of September. Recently named player of the year Josh Cullen comes into the middle of the park, while there’s starts too for Alan Browne, Callum O’Dowda and Callum Robinson. Will Smallbone and Evan Ferguson are named on the bench and in line to win their first caps.

We’re less than 10 minutes from kick-off at a cold, but dry and calm Aviva. Which is starting to fill up.

Norway manager Ståle Solbakken has been very outspoken in his views on the upcoming World Cup in Qatar (fair play to him!). Talking to the Irish media this week he says Fifa made the “biggest mistake” and the world in general was too slow in highlighting its concerns . . .

“Norway come without two strikers, Haaland and Aelxander Sorloth of Real Sociedad, with 35 international goals between them, and while Arsenal’s Martin Ødegaard will lead from midfield, the Irish players may feel the need to reward their patient and loyal supporters with an end of year performance in Dublin to atone for the mini-collapse against Armenia last September.”

TEAM NEWS

STARTING XI | Ireland v Norway



Callum O'Dowda & Callum Robinson come into the starting line-up for tonight's international friendly at the @AVIVAStadium ⤵️



John Egan ©️ with kick-off at 7.45pm ⌚️



𝗟𝗢𝗨𝗗 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗗 𝗧𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 🇮🇪