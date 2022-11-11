Thiago Alcantara and Sergio Ramos left out of Spain’s World Cup squad

Luis Enrique has revealed the official list of 26 Spanish players for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. Photograph: Pierre-Philippe Marcou/Getty Images

Spain coach Luis Enrique named his 26-man squad on Friday for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, leaving out Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara and PSG defender Sergio Ramos.

The experienced duo have had their injury concerns this season but have both been in good form for their clubs. Instead the former Barcelona manager has opted for youth with Pedri joined by Gavi and Ansu Fati from the current La Liga leaders. Athletic Bilbao’s 20-year-old attacker Nico Williams has also been named.

Real Betis’ Borja Iglesias also misses out, despite the striker scoring eight goals from 14 games in La Liga so far this season.

The squad’s experience is set to come from Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets, Real Madrid right back Dani Carvajal, Barcelona left back Jordi Alba, and Atletico Madrid duo Koke and Alvari Morata. As well as Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte and Rodri, and Chelsea veteran Cesar Azpilicueta.

Neither Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga nor Manchester United’s David de Gea have been included, with Brighton’s Robert Sanchez and Brentford’s David Raya heading to Qatar.

Spain’s first game is against Costa Rica on November 23rd, before a tough challenge against Germany on November 27th, followed by their final group game against Japan on December 1st.

“I think our rivals will see Spain among the candidates to win the tournament,” Enrique told the media on Friday.

“There is no doubt what you are going to see in the World Cup. We will try to control the game, dominate and create more than our opponents.”

Spain squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Club), Robert Sanchez (Brighton & Hove Albion), David Raya (Brentford FC).

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea FC), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Eric Garcia (FC Barcelona), Hugo Guillamon (Valencia CF), Pau Torres (Villarreal CF), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Jordi Alba (FC Barcelona), Jose Gaya (Valencia CF).

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (FC Barcelona), Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City), Gavi (FC Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Paris St Germain), Marcos Llorente (Atletico de Madrid), Pedri Gonzalez (FC Barcelona), Koke Resurreccion (Atletico de Madrid).

Forwards: Ferran Torres (FC Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Yeremi Pino (Villarreal CF), Alvaro Morata (Atletico de Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Pablo Sarabia (Paris St Germain), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Ansu Fati (FC Barcelona).