Stephen Kenny as confused as everybody else by Ireland performance

Stephen Kenny seemed as baffled as the rest of us afterwards. He was equal parts delighted with most of what he saw and horrified with the level of carelessness that almost saw the night ruined.

“I’m not sure exactly how to feel,” he said. “I know we played very well in the game. I’m very pleased with how we played. But we absolutely shot ourselves in the foot for a five minute period. Two goals in two minutes was careless. We could have been four up at that stage, in the 75th minute.

“We had centre-backs overlapping and centre-backs committing to the attack. We obviously got caught on the break when we were winning 2-0 and then we got punished for a mistake a minute later. The fact that we came back and won 3-2 was important. We were much the better team, we could have won by a few goals. But there’s lessons there for us for sure.

“I think the thing is they know themselves. We know that we were so much in the ascendency that we went for the third, fourth and fifth goal, which is fine. But not to the extent that we lose the structure of our back three in the way that we did.

“But there were loads of great things. Nathan Collins and Dara O’Shea coming in again. For the vast majority of the match we did really well. We know that at 2-0 up we don’t have to go chasing the third and fourth. We need to keep our structure.

“But overall, there were a lot of good things. Michael Obafemi’s goal was brilliant, John Egan scored for the second game in a row. Overall I think the team did outstanding tonight apart from that ridiculous 10-minute period with two goals in a minute. But we’ll learn from that.”

The curious feeling at the end was clear even in the usually ebullient form of Michael Obafemi. The night’s best player ran himself to cramp in the end and his goal earned him the Man of the Match award. But even he had the air taken out of him by it all.

“I think we just got a bit sloppy,” was his explanation for how Armenia were allowed back into the game. “I feel we got a bit too comfortable. But we’ve got the win thanks to Robbie so we’re just glad to maintain our position in League B.”