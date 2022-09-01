‘An incredible moment’: Antony seals €100m Manchester United move

Manchester United have completed the signing of Antony from Ajax in an initial €95m (£82m) deal. Photograph: Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images

Manchester United have completed the signing of Antony from Ajax in an initial €95m (£82m) deal, the forward describing it as an “incredible moment” after agreeing a five-year contract with the option of 12 further months.

The 22-year-old Brazilian becomes the club’s second-highest transfer, the fee rising an additional €5m with add-ons, and is Erik ten Hag’s fifth summer addition.

Antony said: “This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world. I’m thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family, and all my coaches and teammates, because I could not have got here without them.

“Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development. His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester.

“My time at Ajax was fantastic and I will always be grateful for the trust they put in me, but now I am ready for the next challenge, and I can’t wait to join my new teammates and play my part in bringing success to Manchester United.”

Antony scored 31 goals and recorded 27 assists in 134 appearances for Ajax and São Paulo, and has two goals and two assists in nine Brazil appearances. He won a gold medal at the 2020 Olympics and two Eredivisies with Ajax.

United’s football director, John Murtough, said: “Antony is one of the most exciting young talents in European football and has exactly the right profile for the attacking, dynamic team Erik is building. We have been especially impressed by his desire to join Manchester United, and to be part of a long-term project to get the club back to the levels of performance we all expect.”

It is understood Antony was on United’s list of prospective signings before Ten Hag became the manager in late April.

Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji has signed a five-year contract with Manchester City, the defender joining from Borussia Dortmund and stating his delight after becoming Pep Guardiola’s fifth summer signing.

Injuries to Nathan Aké and Aymeric Laporte may have moved the manager to add further depth to his defence, with the Switzerland international following Kalvin Phillips, Stefan Ortega, Sergio Gómez and Erling Haaland, who was also signed from Dortmund.

The 27-year-old said: “I am delighted to be here and can’t wait to get started. City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons. They are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football and compete for trophies year in, year out. Pep Guardiola is an exceptional manager and this is an exceptional squad of players so this is an exciting opportunity for me.”

Txiki Begiristain, City’s sporting director, said: “He has everything we want in a centre-back. He is strong, quick, comfortable in possession, has an excellent passing range and he will complement other defenders in our team and our style of play.”

Akanji made 158 appearances for Dortmund and has 41 Switzerland caps. He began his career at Winterthur in 2014 before moving to Basel, where he claimed consecutive Swiss Super Leagues.

Akanji becomes Guardiola’s fifth centre-back, joining Laporte, Aké, Rúben Dias and John Stones.