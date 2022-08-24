Newcastle set to spend record €70m for Swedish striker Isak

Newcastle United are poised to break their transfer record with the £59m (€70m) acquisition of Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad. A deal which could rise to £63 million would eclipse the £40 million paid for Joelinton in 2019 and is believed to be close. Providing all proceeds to plan a 22-year-old long coveted by Newcastle’s manager Eddie Howe would become Newcastle’s fourth summer signing after Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Matt Targett.

Newcastle had all but abandoned hope of signing Isak this summer but the hamstring injury suffered by their principal striker Callum Wilson during last Sunday’s 3-3 draw with Manchester City prefaced a renewed attempt at recruiting him.

When the director of football, Dan Ashworth, flew to Europe this week he was not discouraged by executives at Real Sociedad, where the 6ft 4in Isak has scored 44 goals in 132 appearances since arriving from Borussia Dortmund three years ago.

Isak, who has 37 caps, is also much admired by among others Arsenal, Everton and Juventus but is understood to be keen to join Newcastle where, despite limited room for financial manoeuvre because of financial fair play restrictions, he would earn about £120,000 a week.

It seems that, after being quoted a £70 million fee plus £200,000-a-week wages for Isak earlier in the summer, Ashworth has been rewarded for his patience by a more realistic deal. Terms with Isak have been agreed and only the fine details of the deal with La Real remain to rubber-stamped.

Isak’s arrival would represent a big relief for Howe, who could be without the injury-prone Wilson for a few weeks and has only the less than prolific Chris Wood as natural central attacking cover.

Ashworth’s pursuit of Isak signals the end of Newcastle’s interest in the Watford forward João Pedro but Howe remains anxious to make a midfielder his final signing of the window.

The manager and his Saudi Arabian overlords are keen for the team to begin closing the gap on the Premier League’s leading sides, and Howe and Ashworth are exploring the possibility of securing either England’s Conor Gallagher or the United States international Christian Pulisic on loan from Chelsea. Gallagher, who spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace, is also wanted by Everton and West Ham.

Callum Hudson-Odoi looks set to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan from Chelsea after turning down two loan proposals from Premier League clubs. The 21-year-old winger has played 126 games for Chelsea but has not made an appearance since early March. Negotiations for a move to Leverkusen are progressing well and a deal is expected to completed this week. – Guardian