Nathan Collins’s debut ends in defeat as Leeds come back to beat Wolves

Leeds 2 Wolves 1

An own goal by defender Rayan Ait-Nouri gave Leeds United a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on a day when Ireland’s Nathan Collins made his debut in their opening Premier League game of the season on Saturday at Elland Road.

The winning goal was initially assigned to debuting winger Brenden Aaronson, but closer checks showed it was Wolves’ Ait-Nouri who bundled striker Patrick Bamford’s cross over the line in the 74th minute.

Daniel Podence had given Wolves an early lead with their opening goal of the campaign in the sixth minute when his shot took a bounce and found its way into the net over Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

But Leeds equalised in the 24th minute through Rodrigo Moreno, who received the ball inside the box and tapped it in low inside the near post under the diving goalkeeper Jose Sa.

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa - Premier League Jefferson Lerma of AFC Bournemouth celebrates their side's first goal against Aston Villa. Photograph: Christopher Lee/Getty

Bournemouth 2 Aston Villa 0

Bournemouth made a winning return to the Premier League by beating Aston Villa 2-0 at home on Saturday following goals from midfielder Jefferson Lerma and striker Kieffer Moore.

Colombian Lerma put Bournemouth in front in the second minute when he pounced on a loose ball in the box following a corner and smashed it into the back of the net.

Steven Gerrard’s Villa dominated possession but they failed to create enough chances as Danny Ings struggled to make an impact against his former club, while new signing Boubacar Kamara’s long-range effort in the 65th minute went wide.

The visitors were left to rue their dismal defending when an unmarked Moore wrapped up Bournemouth’s victory with a towering header in the 80th minute, as he met defender Lloyd Kelly’s looping cross from the right.

Fabian Schar of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty

Newcastle 2 Nottingham Forest 0

Newcastle United made a comfortable start to the new season thanks to goals from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson in a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, giving the visitors an unhappy return to the Premier League after a 23-year absence.

Newcastle took the lead through the unlikeliest of goalscorers when centre back Schar let fly from the edge of the penalty area just before the hour mark.

With 12 minutes remaining, Forest’s Brandon Williams gave the ball away and Allan Saint-Maximin rolled it to Joelinton down the left-hand side. The Brazilian crossed for Wilson, who looped the ball over goalkeeper Dean Henderson with a smart finish.

Forest had a sniff of goal towards the end of the opening period through new signing Jesse Lingard but were handed a stern reality check on their top-flight return and did not register a shot on target.