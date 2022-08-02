FAI Cup draw: Shamrock Rovers to visit Drogheda in second round

The FAI Cup’s low-key march towards some fascinating quarter-final duels continues, with Shamrock Rovers trip to Drogheda United the only Premier Division tie in the second round.
Non-league clubs Bonagee United from Letterkenny and Lucan United get big draws with home fixtures against Shelbourne and Bohemians respectively, over the weekend of August 26-28th, while First Division leaders Cork City must travel to the Brandywell to play Derry City.
St Patrick’s Athletic beat Bohemians in the final to win the FAI Cup last season.
Extra.ie FAI Cup — Second Round Draw
Bonagee United FC v Shelbourne FC
Lucan United FC v Bohemian FC
Drogheda United FC v Shamrock Rovers FC
Derry City FC v Cork City FC
Galway United FC v UCD AFC
Maynooth University Town FC v Treaty United FC
Wexford FC v Dundalk FC
Malahide United FC v Waterford FC