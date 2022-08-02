FAI Cup draw: Shamrock Rovers to visit Drogheda in second round

The FAI Cup’s low-key march towards some fascinating quarter-final duels continues, with Shamrock Rovers trip to Drogheda United the only Premier Division tie in the second round.

Non-league clubs Bonagee United from Letterkenny and Lucan United get big draws with home fixtures against Shelbourne and Bohemians respectively, over the weekend of August 26-28th, while First Division leaders Cork City must travel to the Brandywell to play Derry City.

St Patrick’s Athletic beat Bohemians in the final to win the FAI Cup last season.

Extra.ie FAI Cup — Second Round Draw

Bonagee United FC v Shelbourne FC

Lucan United FC v Bohemian FC

Drogheda United FC v Shamrock Rovers FC

Derry City FC v Cork City FC

Galway United FC v UCD AFC

Maynooth University Town FC v Treaty United FC

Wexford FC v Dundalk FC

Malahide United FC v Waterford FC