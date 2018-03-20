Rob Kearney extends IRFU contract to 2019 World Cup

The 31 year-old fullback is delighted to extend IRFU funded contract to November 2019

Updated: about an hour ago

Ireland’s Rob Kearney and Rory Best both extended their IRFU contracts on Tuesday. Photograph: Inpho

Ireland’s Rob Kearney and Rory Best both extended their IRFU contracts on Tuesday. Photograph: Inpho

 

Ireland and Leinster fullback Rob Kearney has signed a contract extension with the IRFU through to November 2019 after the World Cup in Japan.

Kearney made his Ireland debut against Argentina in June 2007 and has won 83 caps for Ireland scoring 13 tries and a conversion. He started every game of the successful 2014 and 2015 championship campaigns as well as every game of the 2009 and 2018 Grand Slam seasons.

Injury denied him the chance to tour in 2016 but he returned in the green shirt in November of that year to play a key role in Ireland’s victory over New Zealand at Soldier Field.

At Leinster he has won three Heineken Cups, an Amlin Challenge Cup and three Pro12/Celtic league titles. He was named ERC Player of the Year in 2012.

The Louth native made his competitive senior debut for Leinster against the Ospreys in September 2005 and has since made 193 appearances for Leinster scoring 223 points. A two time Lions tourist (2009 and 2013) he played in all three Tests on the South Africa tour.

The 31 year-old said he is “looking forward to continuing to achieve with this Ireland squad. There have been some fantastic days for both Ireland and Leinster over the course of my career and there is huge potential for growth in both squads as we look to build and develop and challenge for honours.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.