Court appearances due over Newtownmountkennedy protests

Four people are due in court following violent clashes with gardaí at a site in Newtownmountkennedy earmarked for asylum seekers.

Four due in court after violent clashes with gardaí at a site in Newtownmountkennedy earmarked for asylum seekers: Four people will appear in court on Friday in connection with events on Thursday night in Co Wicklow where six arrests were made during violent clashes between gardaí and protesters objecting to the proposed use of a local building as accommodation for international protection applicants.

US student protests: ‘You see a lot of hate on campus’ In the sunshine, the pro-Palestine encampment in Columbia University looks like the luxury section of a music festival. But a read of the signs shows the intent is deadly serious.

Alan Titley: An tseachtain seo caite scaoil an Iaráin na céadta diúracán i dtreo Iosrael mar fhreagra ar bhuamáil a consalachta féin in Damascus roimhe sin. D’imigh na diúracáin sin in airde san aer, ghluais leo ar a slí dá gceann scríbe, ach séideadh a bhformhór mór ina sprúillíní i bhfad sular tháinig siad i ngiorracht búireach chamaill dá sprioc. Tá sé fíordheacair poll ar bith a dhéanamh i sciath iarainn Iosrael.

Aoife Johnston death: ‘Only a matter of time before there is another tragedy’ at UHL, warns local GP: A major Government intervention is required to restore public confidence in emergency health services in the Limerick area in the wake of the death of Aoife Johnston and other tragedies, a local GP has said.

Tributes paid to Greta Price-Martin: The 22-year-old cyclist who was killed in a traffic collision in Dún Laoghaire has been named locally as Greta Price-Martin. Ms Price-Martin, who is originally from Templetown, Cooley, Co Louth, had just finished her first year as a film student in the Dún Laoghaire Institute of Art and Design (IADT).

Conan O’Brien ar Ros na Rún: Ní minic a fheictear duine de réalta mhórmheáin Mheiriceá i dteach tabhairne “ag éileamh íocaíochta” ar fhear an tí trí Ghaeilge.

After a constructive start, Trump yawns, sits back and surrenders control: If Mar-a-Lago represents one extremity of interior decor, the courtroom on the 15th floor represents the other for the former president.

‘Real hope’ for cancer cure as personal mRNA vaccine for melanoma trialled: Doctors have begun trialling in hundreds of patients the world’s first personalised mRNA cancer vaccine for melanoma, as experts hailed its “gamechanging” potential to permanently cure cancer.

Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza since the Hamas terror attacks of October 7th has prompted appeals for Isreal be to excluded from the contest, however the event’s organiser, the European Broadcast Union, has rejected such calls. We ask if it is fair to pressurise Bambie Thug to boycott Eurovision?

How did China build a children’s hospital six times cheaper than Ireland in just three years? Tian Jian was standing in front of a building site describing the facilities at a new children’s hospital in Baoding, a city in Hebei province about 160km southwest of Beijing. The 1,200-bed hospital, a branch of Beijing Children’s Hospital, will sit within a cluster of high-end specialised hospitals now under construction.

John O’Shea confirmed as Ireland interim boss for June friendlies: John O’Shea will continue his role as Interim Republic of Ireland head coach for the June international matches against Hungary and Portugal.