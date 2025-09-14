Ireland player ratings: Aoife Wafer and Linda Djougang to the fore in Les Bleus loss

15 Stacey Flood
Scored Ireland’s second try, managed what appeared at the time to be a crucial penalty turnover at a ruck in the second half, kicked and carried with purpose, all the more laudable considering the injury she carried. Rating: 8
14 Béibhinn Parsons
It was a travesty that she got so little ball, one pass in the first half, because every time she touched the ball she added value. It simply wasn’t enough though. Defended with an aggressive focus and effectiveness. Rating: 7
13 Aoife Dalton
Carried with typical intelligence and her ability to beat tacklers was conspicuous but Ireland’s general absence of an attacking game in terms of their back play limited her influence. Tackled with authority. Rating: 7
12 Eve Higgins
Brilliant in getting her team over the gain-line, a mixture of footwork and power. Made a crucial carry in the build-up to the Stacey Flood try but it was her relentless impact on the game, both sides of the ball that was striking. Rating: 9
11 Amee-Leigh Costigan
Should have had a try in first-half injury time with a better pass and was left on the periphery which was a waste of talent. Nothing she could do to catch Joanna Grisez, having to give the French flyer a metre head start. Rating: 7
10 Dannah O’Brien
Kicked very well in the first half to turn the French around and keep them pinned back in their half. Ireland needed more wrinkles in attack in the second half other than just kicking the ball and that lack of variety was palpable. Rating: 7
9 Aoibheann Reilly
Ensured Ireland played with pace and tempo and was accurate in her service to her outhalf and ball carriers. She was sharp and assured in choosing the point of attack and covered well. Rating: 7
1 Niamh O’Dowd
Wonderful performance in her 57 minutes. Forced turnovers with choke tackles, made a pivotal carry in the build-up to the Djougang try, and was a fundamental part of a dominant scrum as well as bringing line-speed in defence. Rating: 9
2 Neve Jones
Her work-rate in defence was an inspiration to her team-mates as her athleticism enabled her to make multiple tackles while also clearing out diligently at ruck time. Lineout went well, one or two moments notwithstanding. Rating: 7
[ Ireland World Cup dreams dashed with quarter-final defeat to FranceOpens in new window ]
3 Linda Djougang
Phenomenal. Ireland’s player of the match and arguably her best performance in a green jersey. A try-scorer, she did so much to get her team on the front foot, winning collisions, turnovers and making tackles. Rating: 9
4 Ruth Campbell
A huge work-rate from the Old Belvedere player. A standout moment was a punishing tackle on the touchline in the second half that bundled a French player into touch. Rating: 7
5 Sam Monaghan (capt)
Denied a try after powering over the French line after two minutes for a knock-on by Aoife Wafer in the build-up. Carried with aggression and purpose, a leader in the way she played until being replaced because of injury. Rating: 7
6 Fiona Tuite
In step with the rest of the forward pack in terms of the appreciable quality shown in every aspect of the game in that opening 40 minutes that saw Ireland dominate the French in the forward trenches. Rating: 7
7 Aoife Wafer
Astonishing display considering this was her first game back after knee surgery. The French targeted her with double tackles but it didn’t matter, she still battered her way past them, carrying close to 30 times. A display of stunning quality. Rating: 9
8 Brittany Hogan
Attitude helped her to soldier on after picking up an injury and while she wasn’t able to break the gain-line as often as she would normally do, she applied herself with typical grit and selflessness for her team before being replaced. Rating: 7
Replacements
The Irish bench didn’t have the same impact as their French counterparts and there were moments several of the replacements would like to have again in terms of accuracy and discipline. Rating: 6
Coach: Scott Bemand
Bemand was challenged to get a performance from his team after last week’s disappointing display in their defeat to New Zealand. He did so, especially in the first half, and with a little bit of luck would be celebrating a semi-final place. However, an issue that there seemed to be no Plan B in attack. Rating: 7