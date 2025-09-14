Ireland player ratings: Aoife Wafer and Linda Djougang to the fore in Les Bleus loss

15 Stacey Flood

Scored Ireland’s second try, managed what appeared at the time to be a crucial penalty turnover at a ruck in the second half, kicked and carried with purpose, all the more laudable considering the injury she carried. Rating: 8

14 Béibhinn Parsons

It was a travesty that she got so little ball, one pass in the first half, because every time she touched the ball she added value. It simply wasn’t enough though. Defended with an aggressive focus and effectiveness. Rating: 7

13 Aoife Dalton

Carried with typical intelligence and her ability to beat tacklers was conspicuous but Ireland’s general absence of an attacking game in terms of their back play limited her influence. Tackled with authority. Rating: 7

Ireland's Aoife Dalton is tackled by France's Kelly Arbey. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

12 Eve Higgins

Brilliant in getting her team over the gain-line, a mixture of footwork and power. Made a crucial carry in the build-up to the Stacey Flood try but it was her relentless impact on the game, both sides of the ball that was striking. Rating: 9

11 Amee-Leigh Costigan

Should have had a try in first-half injury time with a better pass and was left on the periphery which was a waste of talent. Nothing she could do to catch Joanna Grisez, having to give the French flyer a metre head start. Rating: 7

10 Dannah O’Brien

Kicked very well in the first half to turn the French around and keep them pinned back in their half. Ireland needed more wrinkles in attack in the second half other than just kicking the ball and that lack of variety was palpable. Rating: 7

Ireland's Dannah O’Brien kicks a penalty. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

9 Aoibheann Reilly

Ensured Ireland played with pace and tempo and was accurate in her service to her outhalf and ball carriers. She was sharp and assured in choosing the point of attack and covered well. Rating: 7

1 Niamh O’Dowd

Wonderful performance in her 57 minutes. Forced turnovers with choke tackles, made a pivotal carry in the build-up to the Djougang try, and was a fundamental part of a dominant scrum as well as bringing line-speed in defence. Rating: 9

2 Neve Jones

Her work-rate in defence was an inspiration to her team-mates as her athleticism enabled her to make multiple tackles while also clearing out diligently at ruck time. Lineout went well, one or two moments notwithstanding. Rating: 7

3 Linda Djougang

Phenomenal. Ireland’s player of the match and arguably her best performance in a green jersey. A try-scorer, she did so much to get her team on the front foot, winning collisions, turnovers and making tackles. Rating: 9

4 Ruth Campbell

A huge work-rate from the Old Belvedere player. A standout moment was a punishing tackle on the touchline in the second half that bundled a French player into touch. Rating: 7

5 Sam Monaghan (capt)

Denied a try after powering over the French line after two minutes for a knock-on by Aoife Wafer in the build-up. Carried with aggression and purpose, a leader in the way she played until being replaced because of injury. Rating: 7

Ireland's Fiona Tuite contests the ball in a lineout against France's Manae Feleu. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

6 Fiona Tuite

In step with the rest of the forward pack in terms of the appreciable quality shown in every aspect of the game in that opening 40 minutes that saw Ireland dominate the French in the forward trenches. Rating: 7

7 Aoife Wafer

Astonishing display considering this was her first game back after knee surgery. The French targeted her with double tackles but it didn’t matter, she still battered her way past them, carrying close to 30 times. A display of stunning quality. Rating: 9

8 Brittany Hogan

Attitude helped her to soldier on after picking up an injury and while she wasn’t able to break the gain-line as often as she would normally do, she applied herself with typical grit and selflessness for her team before being replaced. Rating: 7

Replacements

The Irish bench didn’t have the same impact as their French counterparts and there were moments several of the replacements would like to have again in terms of accuracy and discipline. Rating: 6

Coach: Scott Bemand

Bemand was challenged to get a performance from his team after last week’s disappointing display in their defeat to New Zealand. He did so, especially in the first half, and with a little bit of luck would be celebrating a semi-final place. However, an issue that there seemed to be no Plan B in attack. Rating: 7