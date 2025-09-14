Ireland weather: warnings for strong winds, heavy rain issued by Met Éireann

Strong winds and rain are expected on Monday. Image shows forecast winds at midday on Monday: Windy.com

Met Éireann has issued weather warnings for strong winds and heavy rain along the west coast over the coming days.

A status yellow wind warning is in place for counties Clare, Kerry, Galway and Mayo from 9pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday.

This will bring strong and gusty westerly winds, making driving conditions difficult, the forecaster said on Sunday.

A status yellow rain warning comes into force for counties Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo from 5am until 5pm on Monday.

This will bring heavy showers and longer spells of rain, causing difficult road conditions, poor visibility and localised flooding.

The national forecast shows rain tracking northeastward over Sunday, with some heavy and thundery downpours in the west, slowly clearing to showers in the evening.

Winds will then pick up along the west coast in the evening and overnight.

Monday will be windy and wet, with possible spot flooding in the west, easing off in the late afternoon with many areas becoming dry during the evening with just isolated showers.

Tuesday will start off dry and bright for most of the country with just isolated showers, becoming heavier in the west over the afternoon.

Wednesday appears to be a nicer day overall, dry in most areas with rain developing in the southwest in the evening before clearing eastward.

Overall, Met Éireann says next week will be unsettled with strong winds at times and spells of heavy rain and showers.