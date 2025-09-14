Live Ireland v France updates: Updates from the Women’s World Cup quarter-final

Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final: Ireland v France, Sandy Park, Exeter, 1pm (Live on RTÉ One)

The teams

IRELAND: Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC); Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht), Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC), Amee-Leigh Costigan (Railway Union RFC/Munster); Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht); Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby) (capt), Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster), Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster), Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster).

Replacements: Clíodhna Moloney MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs), Ellena Perry (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby), Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC/Ulster), Eimear Corri Fallon (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster), Grace Moore (Trailfinders Women/IQ Rugby), Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC), Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster), Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC/Connacht).

FRANCE: Morgane Bourgeois (Stade Bordelais); Joanna Grisez (Stade Bordelais), Marine Menager (Montpellier HR) (capt), Gabrielle Vernier (Blagnac RF), Kelly Arbey (Stade Toulousain); Lina Queyroi (Stade Toulousain), Pauline Bourdon Sansus (Stade Toulousain); Yllana Brosseau (Stade Bordelais), Agathe Gerin (Stade Bordelais), Rose Bernadou (Montpellier HR), Manae Feleu (FC Grenoble Amazones), Madoussou Fall Raclot (Stade Bordelais), Axelle Berthoumieu (Blagnac RF), Lea Champon (FC Grenoble Amazones), Charlotte Escudero (Stade Toulousain).

Replacements: Manon Bigot (Blagnac RF), Annaelle Deshaye (Stade Bordelais), Assia Khalfaoui (Stade Bordelais), Hina Ikahehgi (Stade Villeneuvois), Seraphine Okemba (LOU Rugby), Teani Feleu (Stade Villeneuvois), Alexandra Chambon (FC Grenoble Amazones), Emilie Boulard (Blagnac RF).

Referee: Aimee Barrett-Theron (SARU)

Assistant Referees: Maggie Cogger-Orr (NZR), Natarsha Ganley (NZR)

TMO: Ian Tempest (RFU)

FPRO: Andrew McMenemy (SRU)

France are in the house

Sandy Park is windy at the best of times but it’s very much the case with rain forecast too. The elements influenced the thinking of the French coaches. Mignot said: “The players have really clicked, especially at half-back with Pauline (Bourdon Sansus) and Lina (Queyroi), who already play together at club level (in Toulouse).

“There’s also a strategic element. The weather is going to be tricky, wind and rain. We know how important it is to strengthen the pack, so we’ve gone with a six-two split on the bench. Goalkicking is also crucial in knockout rugby, so that (was) factored in as well.

“(The scrum) is going to be a key battle. Every opponent so far has brought a different type of scrum, and Ireland will be no different.

“They’re a very strategic side and gave us problems in that area during the Six Nations. With the weather as well, we know the set piece will be a big deal. But I trust my players, they’ve shown they can step up and showcase the strength of our pack.

“We know it’s a crucial area and we’ve prepared well for it this week. Ireland are not the same type of team as South Africa, so we’ll have to stay sharp right through the game.”

Meanwhile, France joint head coaches Gaëlle Mignot and David Ortiz have also made two changes in personnel and a positional switch from the team that ran in nine tries against South Africa last Sunday. Captain Marine Menager moves from wing to outside centre.

Kelly Arbey come sin on the left wing, shifting Menager infield in the process, and Morgane Bourgeois has also been brought in at fullback.

She was a key player for France when they defeated Ireland 27-15 in Belfast in the first round of the 2025 Six Nations. She kicked 12 points and was involved in the build-up to Emilie Boulard’s match clinching try. France have a six-two split on the bench, Blagnac’s Manon Bigot replaces Elisa Riffonneau as back-up hooker, and the versatile Teani Feleu takes over from Taina Maka.

Sandy Park will be a busy place over the next fortnight or so it seems with Ealing Trailfinders due to play there and then ‘Comedy at the Park’ on September 26th.

Plenty of support for Team Ireland. All aboard.

Wishing our Women’s Rugby team the best of luck at the @rugbyworldcup 🙌



We know you’ll do us proud and answer Ireland’s call 🇮🇪



Let’s go, @IrishRugby!



🔗 https://t.co/LMgNX1HNbY#ThisisIreland pic.twitter.com/8jW67V4WqY — Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) August 21, 2025

Hello and welcome to the Irish Times blog for Ireland’s World Cup quarterfinal clash with France at Sanday Park this afternoon (1.0). John O’Sullivan here and I’ll take you through the build-up and match. Gerry Thornley and Nathan Johns are at the game which takes place in the home of the Exeter Chiefs.

Ireland make two changes to the team that lost 40-0 in their final pool game. Aoife Wafer will play her first game of the tournament following knee surgery. She starts at openside flanker is place of the injured co-captain Edel ‘Tricky’ McMahon. The other change sees Fiona Tuite restored at blindside flanker have missed the game against the Black Ferns.

Grace Moore is the player to lose out. Based on last week’s display she is ridiculously unlucky to suffer that fate. Moore is listed among the replacements. Stacey Flood appears to have passed a fitness test on her cut shin that required stitches.

Niamh O’Dowd, or ‘DJ Noddy’ as she is known on the team bus will make her 20th international appearance. Replacement hooker Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald knows Sandy Park very well as it is the home ground of her club Exeter Chiefs.

Enya Breen also returns to the matchday 23, with Emily Lane and Anna McGann the other reserve backs.