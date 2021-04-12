Nick McCarthy to re-join Leinster from Munster

‘We look forward to him joining us for pre-season and welcoming him back to UCD’

Nick McCarthy in action for Munster at Thomond Park last month. Photograph: Inpho

Leinster have confirmed the signing of Munster scrumhalf Nick McCarthy.

The 26-year-old came through the Leinster academy system and scored four tries in 36 appearances for the province before signing with Munster ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Head coach Leo Cullen said: “Nick is a player we know very well. We know the qualities that he brings as a player but also as a person and the additional experience he now has from two years in another environment is an added advantage.

“We look forward to him joining us for pre-season and welcoming him back to UCD.”

McCarthy has been capped at Ireland Under 20s level and captained them at the 2014 Under-20s World Cup.

“I want to thank everyone for my time in Munster. It’s a special club to play for with a great rugby culture. I have really enjoyed the experience, learned loads and made friends for life.

“I am excited now to get back to Dublin in the summer. I will continue to challenge myself, compete at the highest level and hopefully add value to the squad in Leinster.” said McCarthy.

McCarthy made his Leinster debut in December 2015 in the Aviva Stadium against Toulon in the Champions Cup and his last game for his home province was the Pro14 Final against Glasgow Warriors in Celtic Park in 2019.

