Leinster without Ringrose, Ryan and Connors for Pro 14 final

Ireland trio Will Connors, Garry Ringrose and James Ryan have been ruled out of Leinster’s Guinness Pro 14 final against rivals Munster at the RDS on Saturday (5.0).

Flanker Connors is expected to be unavailable for up to eight weeks due to a knee injury suffered in training ahead of the Six Nations win over England on Saturday.

Centre Ringrose sustained an ankle problem during Ireland’s victory over Scotland on March 14th and will remain out for “a number of weeks”, while lock Ryan picked up a head knock in that game and is following return-to-play protocols.

Scrumhalf Rowan Osborne has been ruled out by a fractured hand which requires surgery.

The seven-times champions, who are looking for a fourth successive win in the competition, will be able to call on scrumhalf Luke McGrath, who has recovered from his recent head injury, and hooker Seán Cronin, who came through Friday’s game against Ospreys unscathed following a back issue.