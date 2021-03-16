Leo Cullen agrees one-year rolling extension as Leinster secure coaching ticket

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has agreed a one-year contract extension while his assistants, Stuart Lancaster, Felipe Contepomi and Robin McBryde have signed two-year deals. The retention of the coaching team en bloc will be welcomed by the players and supporters.

Cullen was offered a two-year contract but at his own behest asked “for a one-year rolling extension instead.” He continued: “This is purely down to personal circumstances and I would like to thank the IRFU and Leinster Rugby for their understanding in that regard.

“In saying that, I would like to reaffirm my absolute commitment to Leinster. I think anyone who knows me will know that my loyalty lies here. Representing my province as a player and then as coach has been among my proudest achievements in rugby and it is a huge honour for me to have been asked to continue. I look forward to serving Leinster Rugby to the best of my ability for as long as I am here.”

It represents excellent business from Leinster chief executive Mick Dawson to agree new deals with the coaching team. He admitted: “Under Leo’s stewardship, the club has enjoyed unprecedented success reaching seven finals in that time. More than any trophy, however, Leo has ensured that our ‘from the ground up’ ethos has not only been protected but has thrived under his leadership.”