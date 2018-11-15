Leinster’s Joe Tomane ruled out for up to five months

Former Wallabies international suffered hamstring injury in the win in South Africa
Leinster’s Joe Tomane in action against the Southern Kings. Photograph: Richard Huggard/Inpho

Leinster will be without centre Joe Tomane for up to five months as he recovers from a procedure on his hamstring.

The Australian centre, who joined the province this season, injured his hamstring in the the team’s last game against the Southern Kings (a 38-31 win in South Africa).

Leinster revealed on Thursday that he underwent the procedure “to repair his hamstring” this week, and could be out until April.

The Champions Cup quarter-finals will be played over the last weekend of March, and the semi-finals are on the weekend of April 19/20th/21st.

Rory O’Loughlin sustained a knee ligament injury in the same game and is going through a period of rehabilitation. A further update will be provided next week, but “he is not expected to be out for long”.

