Leinster confirm James Ryan’s fitness ahead of Saracens clash

Ireland lock returned to action in Pro14 final win over Ulster and came through unscathed

Updated: 13 minutes ago

James Ryan tackles Jack McGrath during Leinster’s win over Ulster. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Leinster have confirmed James Ryan came through his return to action in the Pro14 final unscathed, with Saturday’s Champions Cup quarter-final clash against Saracens looming.

24-year-old Ireland lock Ryan returned from a shoulder injury in Saturday’s 27-5 final victory over Ulster at the Aviva Stadium.

And his province have confirmed he came through the emphatic victory with no issues, meaning he is set to be fit for this weekend’s crunch European clash.

Meanwhile there has been no significant update on the fitness of Lions prop Tadhg Furlong and backrow Dan Leavy, with Leinster saying both will be monitored throughout the week.

There could be a return to the matchday 23 for Fergus McFadden however, with the province confirming he will resume full training after recovering from a calf injury.

