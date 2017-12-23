Jordan Larmour says he has yet to show Leo Cullen his potential

One of the enduring Leinster conundrums for Leo Cullen, is how to keep players like Jordan Larmour sweet, when they are not playing in the Champion’s Cup.

Larmour weighs in with impressive numbers backing up his claim that he should be featuring in Leinster’s European campaign. Beating defenders (24), clean breaks (11), metres made (528) all stack up to be the highest in Leinster. So why isn’t Leo Cullen having a bit of that?

Larmour has played outhalf and centre but now sees his future on the wing or fullback. Utility has become the operative word but the former St Andrew’s pupil only needs to look inside to see yet another area of the pitch bristling with talent. Everyone now knows the Jordi Murphy backrow scenario with all his Ireland caps and still having to move to Ulster. For players it is always needs must.

“I suppose you’ve got . . . Isa [Nacewa], Rob [Kearney], and Ferg [McFadden], they’re top-quality lads, players,” says Larmour. “It’s always going to be tough to get into the Champions Cup side.

“I kind of got off to a slow start, I suppose. I didn’t show too much in the first few games and then got a few more chances off the bench and I showed what I could do. I still think I’ve a lot more to show. All I can do is keep working hard, keep playing well, keep training well and keep putting my hand up.”

Catching the eye

Larmour is beyond catching the eye of Joe Schmidt. His speed and footwork, he says are his strength. Balance is also there as befits a player who also played age grade hockey for Ireland, where space is tight and the ball is not permitted to touch your feet.

He has had the talk with Schmidt and has been in Ireland camp but for now there is no hurry. Larmour is 20 years old and an elite player in the making. There is also a lustre of star quality about him, his have-a-go instincts and his nose for gaps.

His first Leinster try against Ulster showcased what has people talking as he accelerated from just inside the Ulster half, stepped off his right to burn Ireland and Lions lock Iain Henderson, and again off his right to cut inside and run away from scrumhalf Aaron Cairns.

“It was a very special moment for me. It did give my confidence a bit of a boost, I suppose. I kind of just backed myself in that instance. It was probably the first time I backed myself in a game for Leinster, just went for it. It was very special for me and my family because it was the first big try I scored for Leinster.

Step up

“It’s kind of not overwhelming but still a step up,” he says of Leinster. “Like, you are playing with British and Irish Lions. I don’t know how many Irish caps there are. Tons. All over the place.”

Larmour grew up watching Johnny Sexton, Brian O’Driscoll, Rob Kearney and Nacewa but Keith Earls also makes it to his ones to watch and learn list. Some would see similarities between Earls and Larmour.

“I’ve grown up watching him,” he says. “I love the way he plays, he goes for it, he backs himself all the time. I think I like to back myself. Keith Earls is probably another player I’d look up to, I love watching him.”

He may do more than watch him when Leinster meet Munster in Thomond Park on St Stephen’s Day. Earls was on the Munster bench last time out in Welford Road after injury and is gunning to impress Schmidt.

Two players then, both backing themselves.