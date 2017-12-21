CJ Stander commits his future to Munster and Ireland

CJ Stander has penned a new three-year deal to remain with Munster until 2021, the IRFU has announced.

There had been doubt surrounding the future of the 27-year-old South African with reports that he had been in contact with French clubs – something he denied in his statement on Thursday – such as Montpellier who were rumoured to have offered €840,000-a-year for him to sign.

With his provincial deal coming coming to an end, Stander has now signed a national contract, joining Peter O’Mahony who agreed a new deal last week.

And now the Lion and 18-time capped Ireland international has committed his future to Munster and Ireland.

The number 8 made his debut for Munster against the Scarlets in November 2012 and has won 105 caps for his province scoring 32 tries.

“Following a lot of speculation and unfounded articles in the media, I am delighted to announce that I have signed a new three year contract with the IRFU through to 2021.

“My intention was always to stay with Munster and Ireland throughout this process having settled well in Limerick with my wife and within the Munster family.

“The coaching setup, ethos and work ethic within both camps is tremendous and I’m very excited at the prospect of playing my part in achieving great things through hard work and determination with both squads.

“My wife and I took a leap of faith and have made a lot of sacrifices to be here but it has all been worthwhile especially given how much of a privilege it is to wear the Munster and Ireland jerseys when given that responsibility. Ireland is a special country in which to live and play rugby and I’m fully aware of that.

“The Munster and Ireland fans have been fantastic to us since we arrived and my continued focus will be to do my best for them and both teams when called upon.”

Tadhg Furlong also signed a new three-year deal with the IRFU last week, meaning Stander is the third player the association have managed to tie down in recent times.