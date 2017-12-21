CJ Stander commits his future to Munster and Ireland

The number 8 has signed a new three-year deal which will keep him with the IRFU until 2021
CJ Stander has signed a three-year IRFU deal. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

CJ Stander has signed a three-year IRFU deal. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

CJ Stander has penned a new three-year deal to remain with Munster until 2021, the IRFU has announced.

There had been doubt surrounding the future of the 27-year-old South African with reports that he had been in contact with French clubs – something he denied in his statement on Thursday – such as Montpellier who were rumoured to have offered €840,000-a-year for him to sign.

With his provincial deal coming coming to an end, Stander has now signed a national contract, joining Peter O’Mahony who agreed a new deal last week.

And now the Lion and 18-time capped Ireland international has committed his future to Munster and Ireland.

The number 8 made his debut for Munster against the Scarlets in November 2012 and has won 105 caps for his province scoring 32 tries.

“Following a lot of speculation and unfounded articles in the media, I am delighted to announce that I have signed a new three year contract with the IRFU through to 2021.

“My intention was always to stay with Munster and Ireland throughout this process having settled well in Limerick with my wife and within the Munster family.

“The coaching setup, ethos and work ethic within both camps is tremendous and I’m very excited at the prospect of playing my part in achieving great things through hard work and determination with both squads.

“My wife and I took a leap of faith and have made a lot of sacrifices to be here but it has all been worthwhile especially given how much of a privilege it is to wear the Munster and Ireland jerseys when given that responsibility. Ireland is a special country in which to live and play rugby and I’m fully aware of that.

“The Munster and Ireland fans have been fantastic to us since we arrived and my continued focus will be to do my best for them and both teams when called upon.”

Tadhg Furlong also signed a new three-year deal with the IRFU last week, meaning Stander is the third player the association have managed to tie down in recent times.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.