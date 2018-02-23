Johann van Graan demands improvement for Glasgow clash

Munster v Glasgow Warriors

Cork, Kick off: 7pm Live on Sky Sports

Munster coach Johann van Graan said that they would need to show a big improvement if they are to score a 12th win in 15 home meetings with Conference A leaders Glasgow Warriors.

Munster are 16 points adrift of the Scots at the top of their conference and need to win in Cork this evening if they are to have a realistic chance of catching them.

“Glasgow are a quality side, the form team of the competition this whole year.

“Their continuity game is pretty special at this stage, they do one or two things around the breakdown that you have to be aware of and their broken field attack, especially from turnovers in their own half, you have to be at your best to stop them,” said van Graan.

He has made a dozen changes to the side who salvaged a late losing bonus point in their 25-18 defeat at Cardiff Blues last time out.

Tyler Bleyendaal, who scored the vital penalty at the death, starts his first game since October 15th after a neck injury, linking up with James Hart at halfback.

Centre Sam Arnold is the only back to retain his place, with Simon Zebo playing his final game in Cork before his summer move to Racing 92.

There are six changes up front with a new frontrow – James Cronin is at loosehead prop, Niall Scannell starts at hooker and Stephen Archer is the tighthead.

Jean Kleyn and skipper Billy Holland, playing his 180th match for Munster make up a new secondrow pairing, with Dave O’Callaghan at blindside flanker.

MUNSTER: S Zebo; A Conway, S Arnold, D Goggin, A Wootton; T Bleyendaal, J Hart; J Cronin, N Scannell, S Archer; J Kleyn, B Holland; D O’Callaghan, C Cloete, R Copeland.

Replacements: R Marshall, D Kilcoyne, B Scott, G Grobler, J O’Donoghue, D Williams, I Keatley, C Nash.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: R Jackson; L Jones, S Johnson, B Thomson, R Tagive; A Hastings, G Horne; O Kebble, J Malcolm, S Halanukonuka; K McDonald, S Cummings; R Harley, M Smith, M Fagerson.

Replacements: G Stewart, A Allan, Z Fagerson, L Wynne, C Fusaro, H Pyrgos, R Vernon, N Matawalu.

Referee: Marius Mitrea (Italy).