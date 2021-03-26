Joey Carbery and Conor Murray start for Munster in Pro14 final

Pro14 final: Leinster v Munster

Kick-off: 5pm, Saturday. Venue: RDS. How to follow: The Irish Times liveblog will begin at 4.30pm. On TV: Live on TG4 and Eir Sport.

Conor Murray and Joey Carbery will start together for Munster for the first time this season in the Pro14 final against Leinster on Saturday.

Johann van Graan has named a strong lineup for the league decider which comes a week after the end of the Six Nations and a week before Munster meet Toulouse in the Champions Cup.

Mike Haley starts at fullback with Andrew Conway and Keith Earls completing the back three.

Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell form the centre partnership as with Murray and Carbery in the halfbacks.

James Cronin, Niall Scannell and John Ryan pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne starting in the engine room.

Gavin Coombes, captain Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander complete the starting XV.

Dave Kilcoyne has completed the return to play protocols and is named among the replacements.

For Leinster, Devin Toner will become the province’s most-capped player of all time when he lines out for his 262nd appearance in the blue.

After playing every minute of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign, Hugo Keenan comes straight back into the Leinster starting lineup at fullback with Jordan Larmour on the right wing and Dave Kearney on the left.

In the centre, returning Ireland international Robbie Henshaw will wear the number 12 jersey with Rory O’Loughlin starting in a final for the first time outside him.

In the half-backs, 28-year-old Luke McGrath will captain Leinster for the first time in a major final. The scrumhalf, who has 19 Ireland caps to his name, made his Leinster debut against the Dragons in May 2012 and has played a total of 144 times for his native province. He will be joined by Ross Byrne.

In the pack, there is a return for a trio of players involved with Ireland last weekend against England as Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher and Andrew Porter start in the front row.

Scott Fardy will be partnered in the second row by record-breaker Toner. Finally, the back row sees Rhys Ruddock at blindside flanker, with Josh van der Flier at openside and Jack Conan named at number eight. Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will start on the replacements bench.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Rory O’Loughlin, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath (C); Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter; Devin Toner, Scott Fardy, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan. Replacements: James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, Ryan Baird, Jamison Gibson-Park, Johnny Sexton, James Lowe.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Gavin Coombes, Peter O’Mahony (C), CJ Stander. Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Jack O’Donoghue, Craig Casey, JJ Hanrahan, Rory Scannell.