Connacht make it four straights wins as Cheetahs are tamed

Connacht 23 Cheetahs 15

Connacht secured their fourth win on the trot, beating South Africa’s Cheetahs on their first visit to the Sportsground

The Cheetahs arrived with a best-in conference attacking record, but they were met by a structured defensive effort, particularly in the first half, that ensured the Cheetahs got little change for their attacking prowess.

Instead it was Connacht who enjoyed a 13-3 lead into the second half, thanks to a superb try from Niyi Adeolokun and the boot of centre Craig Ronaldson.

Connacht opened the scoring after six minutes, when against the run of play, Connacht fullback Tiernan O’Halloran’s produced huge kick behind the defence, and Darragh Leader’s chase forced the penalty, which Ronaldson struck between the posts.

The Cheetahs continued to run with pace and intensity, but Connacht turned defence into attack, swift hands on the counter. Initiated by hooker Tom McCartney, Adeolokun, in his first start this season, did the rest, dancing outside the right winger and then inside the fullback to touch down under the posts. Ronaldson landed the conversion to stretch the lead to stretch the lead to 10-0 after 13 minutes.

The hard-working backrow epitomised Connacht’s best defensive efforts which kept the home side on the front foot, allowing Ronaldson to add a three-pointer from a scrum penalty, before Cheetah’s outhalf Ernst Stapelberg got the South Africans on the scoreboard with a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Connacht put the game out of reach with a try from McCartney on 50 minutes, Carty landing the conversion for a 20-3 lead. But in a scrappy second half, Cheetah replacement Shaun Venter scored a breakaway try, and saw the game out with a try from left wing Makazola Mapimpi, after Connacht had added a 73rd-minute penalty through replacement Steve Crosbie.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 6 mins C Ronaldson pen 3-0; 13 N Adeolokun try, Ronaldson con 10-0; 29 Ronaldson pen 13-0; 40 Stapelberg penalty 13-3; HT 13-13. 49 T McCartney try, Carty con 20-3; 66 S Venter try 20-8; 73 S Crosbie pen 23-8; 75 M Mapimpi try, F Zeilinga con 23-15.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; D Leader, T Farrell, C Ronaldson, N Adeolokun; J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, T McCartney, F Bealham; Q Roux, J Cannon; E Masterson, E McKeon, J Muldoon.

Replacements: N Dawai for McKeon (36 mins), M Healy for Ronaldson (HT), D Heffernan for McCartney and S Crosbie for Carty (both 52 mins), D Coulson for Buckley (57 mins), G Thornbury for Roux (60 mins), C Carey for Cannon (65 mins), C McKeon for Blade (68 mins).

CHEETAHS: F Zeilinga; L Obi, T Kruger, N Lee, M Mapimpi; E Stapelberg, T Meyer; O Nche, T van Jaarsveld (capt), J Coetzee; C Wegner, R Hugo; P Schoeman, J Wiese, J Pokomela.

Replacements: S Venter for Staplebnerg (56 mins), C Marais for Nche, R Bernado for Wiese and A Mgijima for Kruger (all 60 mins), T Botha for Coetzee (64 mins) , D Visser for Wegner (74 mins).