Paddy Jackson’s move to London Irish confirmed

Ireland international Paddy Jackson will join newly-promoted London Irish ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The 25-times capped fly-half joined Perpignan in the summer of 2018, but he will now play in England’s Gallagher Premiership following London Irish’s promotion from the Championship.

“I’m delighted to be joining London Irish next season at such an exciting and pivotal time for everyone involved with the club,” Jackson told the official club website.

“London Irish have a clear vision for where they want to be and I look forward to being part of it.”

Jackson, 27, was acquitted of rape in 2018 but then had his contract revoked by the Irish Rugby Football Union.