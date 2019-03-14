Six Nations: Tadhg Beirne starts for Ireland against Wales

Tadhg Beirne will make his Six Nations bow against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Joe Schmidt has made three changes from the side who beat France last Sunday, with Rob Kearney and Seán O’Brien also returning to the fold.

Ireland: Rob Kearney; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, Seán O’Brien, CJ Stander. Replacements: Niall Scannell, David Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Quinn Roux, Jack Conan, Kieran Marmion, Jack Carty, Jordan Larmour.

More to follow.