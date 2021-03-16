Leinster to face Munster on Saturday week in Pro 14 Final

Leinster will host Munster in the Guinness Pro14 final at the RDS on Saturday week (5.0). It poses a little bit of a conundrum for Leinster head coach Leo Cullen as six days later his charges will host Toulon at the same venue on Friday evening (5.30) in the first of the eight Heineken Champions Cup ties in the round of 16.

The short turnaround as well as being bulk suppliers to the Ireland squad means that Cullen may have to husband his resources judiciously. Munster venture into Leinster’s backyard for the league final and then on Saturday, April 3rd (3.0) will host Toulouse at Thomond Park.

Irish rugby’s other two provinces are competing in the European Challenge Cup. Connacht travel to Welford Road on Saturday fortnight for an 8pm kick-off in their clash with the Leicester Tigers while Ulster also have a night game (8.0), this time on Sunday, April 5th, as they head for London and a clash with a resurgent Harlequins team.

The Pro14 final will be broadcast live by Eir Sport, TG4 and Premier Sports in Ireland while the European matches of all four provinces are on the BT Sport platform.

Saturday, March 27th

Guinness Pro14 final: Leinster v Munster, RDS (5.0, Eir Sport, TG4, Premier Sports)

Friday, April 2nd

Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster v RC Toulon, RDS Arena (5.30, BT Sport / beIN SPORTS); Gloucester v La Rochelle, Kingsholm (8.0, BT Sport / beIN SPORTS).

European Challenge Cup: London Irish v Cardiff Blues, Brentford (5.30, BT Sport)

Saturday, April 3rd

Heineken Champions Cup: Wasps v ASM Clermont Auvergne, Ricoh Arena (12.30, CH4/Virgin Media/BT Sport / beIN SPORTS); Munster v Toulouse, Thomond Park (3.0, BT Sport / beIN SPORTS); Exeter Chiefs v Lyon, Sandy Park (5.30, BT Sport / beIN SPORTS).

European Challenge Cup: Leicester Tigers v Connacht, Welford Road (8.0, BT Sport)

Sunday, April 4th

Heineken Champions Cup: Racing 92 v Edinburgh, Paris La Défense Arena (12.30, Irish time BT Sport / beIN SPORTS); Bordeaux-Bègles v Bristol Bears, Stade Chaban-Delmas (3.00, Irish time, FR2/BT Sport / beIN SPORTS ); Scarlets v Sale Sharks, Parc y Scarlets (5.30 BT Sport / beIN SPORTS).

European Challenge Cup: Harlequins v Ulster, Stoop (8.0, BT Sport)