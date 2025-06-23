Military to spend €300,000 upgrading rarely used Land Rovers so they can run on electricity

The Defence Forces uses the vehicles, similar to the one above, for funerals and other state occasions. Photograph: Getty

The Defence Forces is to spend an estimated €300,000 on upgrading a pair of 23-year-old Land Rovers with electric engines.

The rarely used vehicles are used exclusively during State and military funerals.

The Defence Forces said the conversion was needed to bring the vehicles in line with carbon-emission standards and to improve reliability.

The two Land Rover Defenders were bought in 2002.

During state and military funerals they are used to pull ceremonial gun carriages which bear the deceased’s coffin.

Military funerals are offered to former and serving presidents and taoisigh as well as certain military members. They can go months or even years without being used.

The last time one was used was during the funeral of former taoiseach John Bruton, who died in February last year.

Before that, one was used during the funeral of army Commandant Aidan O’Reilly, who died in January 2024.

Last month, the Defence Forces sought a contractor to replace the Land Rovers’ 2.5-litre diesel engines with electric motors. The estimated cost may amount to €299,000 plus VAT, it was stated in the request for tender.

Asked about the decision to replace the engines, rather than buy new vehicles, a Defence Forces spokesman said: “Replacement vehicles suitable for the unique military ceremonial function may cost as much as €148,500 per vehicle.”

He said electric engines were needed for several reasons.

“The current diesel-powered vehicles are thankfully underused due to the nature of their role, which in turn can lead to serviceability issues with diesel engine components,” he said.

Due to their age, the Land Rovers were proving to be “unreliable and increasingly difficult to find parts for”.

The current engines fail to meet the Defence Forces’ policy on acceptable carbon emission outputs, he said, adding that electric engines would ensure compliance with the military’s commitment the Climate Action Plan 2023.

The diesel engines “have an extremely high CO2 output” of about 299 grammes of carbon dioxide a kilometre. This rating was not line with the force’s carbon-emission targets, he said.

It is understood an electric engine is also considered more suitable for the ceremonial role as it means honour guards, who often stand by the vehicles for long periods of time during funerals, would not have to breathe in emissions from idling motors.

The Defence Forces said the €299,000 cost estimate was selected as it incorporated “both the minimum and maximum estimated upgrade costs”.

In recent years, the Defence Forces has been working to replace much of its vehicle fleet with electric versions and has installed e-charging stations in all military locations.

Since 2009, it has reduced its energy consumption by almost 25 per cent and is the only military in the world in compliance with certified international energy management standard ISO 50001, it was stated on its website.

However, the push towards electrification is unlikely to include frontline vehicles such as armoured personnel carriers, which will continued to require powerful diesel engines.