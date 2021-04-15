Leinster’s Scott Fardy to retire at end of the season

Leinster’s popular Aussie Scott Fardy has announced that he will retire from rugby at the end of the season. The former Wallaby international, capped 39-times by his country, turns 37 in July and has called time on a garlanded career.

He joined the Irish province in 2017 and since then has made 76 appearances for Leinster, winning a Heineken Champions Cup and four Guinness Pro 14 titles; he’ll hope to tag on another trophy by season’s end as Leinster chase a fifth European title.

Speaking to leinsterrugby.ie Fardy said: “I’ve loved every minute of this adventure. We are still on a high after the weekend. We’ve a massive few weeks ahead and that is our focus right now. There will be time to sit back, reflect and to thank the clubs and the people that have played a part in my playing career when the season is done and maybe even in person.

“It’s been a hard year for everyone in society and playing without our fans has been difficult but hopefully off the back of Monday’s news, I might be able to say thank you and goodbye at the RDS in front of our supporters which would be special. Until then all my energy and focus is on finishing the season strongly with Leinster.”

Scott Fardy is tackled by Yannick Nyanga of Racing 92 during the Champions Cup Final at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

He’s been a key player for Leinster as head coach Leo Cullen explained: “Scott Fardy leaves a formidable legacy behind him at the club. He has been a key figure in the team’s recent success and has been an invaluable member of the leadership group during his time here.

“Fards is a great competitor on the field but he also brings great enjoyment and fun to the entire squad throughout our lengthy season when the team is constantly changing, particularly with international players away and younger players stepping up in their absence.

“I’m sure lots of Leinster supporters will remember his performance in Bilbao when he was still straining every last fibre deep into injury time to try to block down the late Remi Tales drop goal attempt. But there have been so many other moments where he has shown a real physical edge and winning mentality across a brilliant four years.

“We wish Scott, Penelope and their two boys, August and Walker, all the very best with their return home safe in the knowledge that they have friends here for life at Leinster. We very much hope to see them back at sometime in the future at a packed RDS Arena so that the Leinster faithful can show their appreciation and give them a proper blue wave good-bye.”