James Reynolds scores hat-trick of tries as CBC ease past CUS

Monkstown school set up quarter-final meeting with Clongowes Wood

CBC Monkstown captain James Reynolds scored three tries in the victory over CUS. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho

CBC Monkstown 55 CUS 0

CBC Monkstown captain James Reynolds ran in a hat-trick of tries against CUS at Templeville Road to help his side secure a Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final meeting with Clongowes Wood.

CUS looked comfortable in the opening exchanges, moving the ball sweetly into the hands of wings Tom Brennan and Jake Costello in a sign of their ambition.

CBC were well up to the task, led by the ferocious tackling of flanker Niall Scully. When they got the chance to move onto the front foot, they were more direct, powering up the middle for hooker Conor Anderson to touch down.

It wasn’t too long before they were back for more, Tadhg St Ledger-Quinn driving to the posts for Reynolds to convert for a 12-point lead.

CUS were taking too many blows and centre Reynolds arrived right on time for his first try, with outhalf Eoin Quinn converting in the 24th minute.

Left wing Robbie Browne then gathered his own kick to to over before Reynolds converted from the left touchline.

CUS fullback Vincent Flynn was prominent in defence, despite fullback Seán Power and number eight St Ledger-Quinn setting up Reynolds’s second try for 31-0 on half-time.

The momentum was never really checked as CBC added another four tries in the second half as Reynolds completed his hat-trick, Power benefitted from wing Logan Brady’s break and replacement Theodore Brady sniped over on the left and Logan Brady closing the show on the right.

SCORERS – CBC Monkstown: J Reynolds 3 tries, 4 cons; C Anderson, L Brady, S Power, R Browne, T Brady, T St Ledger-Quinn try each; E Quinn con

CBC Monkstown: S Power; R Browne, J Reynolds (capt), G Hughes, L Brady; E Quinn, C Tallon; C McCoy, C Anderson, L Dunne; H Ross, D Montayne; L Foster, N Scully, T St Ledger-Quinn.

Replacements: E Mahon for Anderson, J McCann for Forster (both 42 mins); T Brady for McCoy, K Bollane for Browne, S Cronin for Power, E Watson for Quinn (all 49); J Browne for St Ledger-Quinn, J Unger for Ross (both 57).

CUS: V Flynn; T Brennan, E Brady, D McCormack, J Costello; D O’Halloran (capt), Z Ryan; O Walsh, A Hegarty, P Mongey; M Healy, M Barrett; J Byrne, B Mangan, N O’Neill.

Replacements: E Hauer for O’Neill, A Brady for E Brady (both 42 mins); B Lockhart for O’Halloran (44); J Guinan for Mongey, S Andrews for Byrne (both 58); D Brennan for Lockhart (60); E Brady for McCormack (64); F Jones for Costello, S Jaksland for Walsh (both 66).

Referee: B McNiece (Leinster).

QUARTER-FINAL DRAW

Gonzaga College v Terenure College

Clongowes Wood College v CBC Monkstown

Blackrock College v St Michael’s College

Belvedere College v Newbridge College

