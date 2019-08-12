Israel Folau’s social media accounts deleted before court hearing

Israel Folau’s social media accounts appear to have been deleted on the eve of a court hearing into his sacking by Rugby Australia.

The former Wallaby’s Twitter and Instagram accounts disappeared on Monday, 24 hours before he is due to appear at Melbourne’s Federal Circuit Court for a directions hearing.

Folau is contesting the termination of his employment by Rugby Australia after a message posted on his Instagram page in April was deemed to have constituted a high level breach of his contract.

The 73-cap Australia international posted a Bible passage that said all homosexuals, among other people, are destined for hell.

Folau lost his $4m, four-year contract and several sponsorship deals as a result. He is seeking $10m in damages, an apology and reinstatement from RA and his former club, the NSW Waratahs.

In an application submitted to the Fair Work Commission in June, he claimed the termination of his employment on religious grounds was unlawful. “No Australian of any faith should be fired for practising their religion,” he said.

Agreement was not reached during mediation with RA at the Fair Work Commission and Folau’s case will now be heard in a federal court.

