Six Nations refer two HIA incidents from Paris game to Review Panel

Six Nations organisers have referred two HIA incidents from last Saturday’s France v Ireland game to its Review Panel, which is expected to report on them by the end of the week.

The statement released by the Six Nations does not pinpoint which incidents will be looked at, although the substitutions of teenage outhalf Matthieu Jalibert in the first half and the late change involving scrumhalf Antoine Dupont have raised debate about the use of the HIA protocols in making replacements.

The first stage of the review into the incidents, undertaken by the independent HIA Review Processor, has been concluded and two incidents will now be looked at by the HIA Review Panel.

The Six Nations statement outlines the timeline involved in the second stage of the process.

“It is anticipated that, due to the need to consider various materials and contact a number of individuals, the HIA Review Panel is unlikely to finalise its report for a number of days.”