England bring in Wigglesworth to replace Youngs

Youngs sustained knee ligament injury during win over Italy on Sunday
Ben Youngs recieves treatment in Rome. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Ben Youngs recieves treatment in Rome. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

 

England have called up Richard Wigglesworth to replace the injured Ben Youngs ahead of the Six Nations match against Wales on Saturday.

Youngs sustained knee ligament damage in the seven-try rout of Italy and will miss at least the Twickenham match against Warren Gatland’s Wales side and possibly the entire tournament.

The Leicester scrumhalf’s name was missing from the 32 players summoned to England’s Surrey training base on Monday, confirming Wigglesworth will provide cover for Danny Care as a replacement against Wales.

