France bring in Serin and Bonneval for injured Parra and Dulin

Clermont Auvergne scrumhalf Morgan Parra has been ruled out of France’s Six Nations opener against Ireland in Paris and has been replaced by Baptiste Serin of Bordeaux Bègles.

Parra, who has been suffering from a knee injury, had been recalled to the French squad after not playing for his country since October 2015 and not featuring under previous coach Guy Noves.

New head coach Jacques Brunel will also have to cope with the absence of the injured Racing 92 fullback Brice Dulin, with Toulon’s Hugo Bonneval also called up as cover.

Meanwhile, uncapped hooker Neil Cochrane has been called into Scotland’s Six Nations squad following an injury to George Turner.

Turner suffered a potentially serious knee injury in Glasgow’s Champions Cup win over Exeter at the weekend, putting his Six Nations chances in doubt.

Head coach Gregor Townsend, who is already facing something of an injury crisis in the frontrow with experienced duo Fraser Brown and Ross Ford missing, has called 34-year-old Edinburgh man Cochrane into his training squad as they prepare for their tournament opener against Wales on February 3rd.

The players are set to meet for a three-day camp at Oriam this week, where they will also be without secondrower Richie Gray due to a calf complaint.

Henry Slade could miss the start of the Six Nations after missing England’s Portugal training camp due to a shoulder injury.

The Exeter Chiefs playmaker suffered a shoulder complaint in his side’s 28-21 Champions Cup defeat at Glasgow on Saturday.

The 24-year-old will undergo further investigations into his shoulder complaint, becoming a doubt for England’s opening clash against Italy in Rome, on February 4th.

“Henry Slade has not travelled to Portugal for England’s training camp,” read a RFU statement.

“Slade will remain with Chiefs for further assessment of a shoulder injury he sustained on the weekend.”