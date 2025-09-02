Rescuers in ‘race against time’ as deaths from Afghanistan earthquake pass 1,400

A military helicopter carries victims of an earthquake to hospital in eastern Afghanistan. Wahidullah Kakar/AP

The death toll from a major earthquake in eastern Afghanistan passed 1,400 on Tuesday, a Taliban government spokesman said.

More than 3,000 people have also been injured, Zabihullah Mujahid posted on social media.

Rescuers were scrambling in a “race against time” to reach the mountainous and remote area devastated by Sunday’s powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake, a UN official said, warning of an exponential rise in the number of casualties.

The earthquake flattened villages and trapped people under the rubble of homes that were constructed mostly of mud bricks and wood and unable to withstand the shock.

A man and boy cross a stream next to a house destroyed by an earthquake that resulted in the deaths of many people and destroyed villages in eastern Afghanistan. Photograph: Wahidullah Kakar/AP

Rough terrain is also hampering rescue and relief efforts.

“We cannot afford to forget the people of Afghanistan who are facing multiple crises, multiple shocks, and the resilience of the communities has been saturated,” said Indrika Ratwatte, the UN’s resident co-ordinator for the country.

He urged the international community to step forward: “These are life-and-death decisions while we race against time to reach people.”

It is the third major earthquake since the Taliban seized power in 2021, and the latest crisis to beset Afghanistan, which is reeling from deep cuts to aid funding, a weak economy, and millions of people who were forcibly returned from Iran and Pakistan.

Mr Ratwatte said that when the walls of wooden and mud homes collapse, the roof falls on to the occupants, causing injury or death.

While the area was low-density in terms of population, the earthquake struck when everybody was asleep.

“If you were to model it based on what has happened before, clearly there’s no question that the casualty rate is going to be rather exponential,” he said.

An injured person is carried on a bed to a military helicopter in rural Afghanistan. Photograph: Wahidullah Kakar/AP

The Taliban government, which is only recognised by Russia, has appealed for assistance from foreign governments and the humanitarian sector.

However, help for Afghanistan is in short supply due to competing global crises and reduced aid budgets in donor countries.

There is also opposition toward the Taliban government’s restrictive policies on Afghan girls and women, including a ban on them working for non-governmental organisations.

Earlier this year, the US gutted aid money to Afghanistan, partly over concerns that money was going to the Taliban government. - Associated Press