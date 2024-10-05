Easterby names Emerging Ireland team to face Western Force

Emerging Ireland head coach Simon Easterby has named a much-changed side from their win over the Pumas on Wednesday to face Western Force on Sunday (12pm Irish time).

In the first outing of their three-game tour of South Africa, Emerging Ireland beat the Pumas 36-24, with the visitors crossing the whitewash on five occasions.

There’s a huge shake up in the pack, with just two of Wednesday’s starters included for Sunday’s clash. Captain Alex Kendellen and try-scorer against the Pumas Cormac Izuchukwu make the cut.

Kendellen will remain at openside flanker, joined in the backrow by Sean Jansen and Alex Soroka, while Izuchukwu shifts to the secondrow alongside Conor O’Tighearnaigh.

In the frontrow, Gus McCarthy, Alex Usanov and Ronan Foxe join the starting XV, each having come on against the Pumas.

Ethan Coughlan and Sam Prendergast make up the halfback partnership, Sean O’Brien moves to the left wing while Ireland Sevens Olympian Chay Mullins takes the right, Andrew Osborne covers fullback and Jude Postlethwaite and Hugh Cooney are the new centre pairing.

“The squad has really embraced the opportunity to represent their country since our arrival in South Africa and we are expecting another big step up on Sunday,” said Easterby ahead of Sunday’s game.

“Western Force got off to a flyer on Wednesday night against the Cheetahs and it is clear that they are a well-drilled side with a lot of quality.

“The earlier kick-off time presents a new challenge, but this is exactly the kind of test we want for the squad. We have freshened up the team this weekend, with a number of replacements from the midweek game getting their first starts, and there are other new faces coming into the panel for the first time. This freshness will give the squad some energy and there has been a good intensity to training, which I’m pleased about. The players are focused and excited about Sunday’s game and we’re hopeful of further signs of progression.”

Emerging Ireland (v Western Force – Sunday, 12pm Irish time): Andrew Osborne (Naas RFC/Leinster); Chay Mullins (Ireland Sevens/Connacht), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf FC/Leinster), Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster) Sean O’Brien, Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster); Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster), Gus McCarthy (UCD RFC/Leinster), Ronan Foxe (Garryowen FC/Munster); Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster); Alex Soroka (Clontarf FC/Leinster), Alex Kendellen (Capt) (UCC RFC/Munster), Sean Jansen (Connacht)

Replacements: Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution FC/Munster), Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster), Jack Aungier (Clontarf FC/Connacht), Evan O’Connell (Young Munster RFC/Munster), Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC/Munster), Cormac Foley (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)