Matt Williams: Irish plan dictates that there is no ‘peak’ for the English match
What we need to see from Ireland is if they have changed their attacking plan to nullify England’s rushing defence
Ireland’s Conor Murray, Rory Best, James Ryan, Jordan Larmour and Sean O’Brien during the Six Nations game against England at the Aviva Stadium In February. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
Over the past month international coaches in both hemispheres have implemented tactics to nullify rushing defences. New Zealand and Australia are selecting extra playmakers at fullback and outside centre to provide new attacking dimensions.And it’s working.
Counter-attack has never gone out of fashion. The few seconds of transition between when a team kicks the ball and their players moving from attack to defence has become the area where the smartest teams are maximising the space this provides.