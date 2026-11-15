Rory McIlroy secures record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title

Rory McIlroy prepares to putt on the ninth green on day four of the DP World Tour Championship Dubai on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy added to his golfing legend in claiming a record-equalling eighth DP World Tour order of merit title, emerging from a nervy final round of the season-ending Tour Championship in Dubai to leapfrog Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra into the number one spot.

As Tyrrell Hatton put on a masterclass to cruise to the tournament win, McIlroy’s feat – shooting a final round 67 for 10-under-par 278 for solo second – was sufficient to edge by Chacarra to join Colin Montgomerie as an eight-time winner of the Harry Vardon Trophy.

Incredibly, in a season of 42 tournaments on the DP World Tour, it all came down to the closing Par 5 18th hole on The Earth course, where McIlroy’s par led to a nervous wait for Chacarra, in the pairing behind, to play the hole where he needed an eagle to move alongside McIlroy.

But the Spainard also only managed a par, which meant McIlroy’s runner-up finish gave him another order of merit, his fifth in a row and eighth in all, to further embellish his honour-laden career.

Afterwards McIlroy paid an emotional tribute to his father Gerry, who has been recovering in hospital following surgery at the end of September.

Fighting back tears in his post-tournament interview, McIlroy said his father had been in his thoughts “a lot”.

McIlroy said: “He has been in the hospital for the last two months. He underwent a huge operation at the end of September, and he is recovering well, thankfully.

“When I left to come here to the Middle East, I went up to Cleveland to see him before I went and he said to me, ‘Go win the Race to Dubai’, so this one is for him.”

McIlroy also reflected on his achievement in equalling Montgomerie’s record.

“Winning eight order of merits was never really in my list of goals when I was growing up,” the Northern Irishman said in an interview with the DP World Tour.

“I remember Monty being obviously a stalwart of the European Tour, going to watch him at the World Match Play at Wentworth over the years and remember playing with him for the first time, so to pull up alongside him and to win any of these things, it means the world to me.

“I am a very proud European, a proud European player. I am proud to be a part of the DP World Tour and I am very proud of myself right now.” Additional reporting PA