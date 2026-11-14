Ireland v Fiji live updates: Follow the action in Nations Championship

Nations Championship: Ireland v Fiji, 8.10pm

Here are the teams for today’s match:

IRELAND: Mack Hansen; Robert Baloucoune, Jamie Osborne, Bundee Aki, Tommy O’Brien; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Nick Timoney. Replacements: Tom Stewart, Tom O’Toole, Sam Illo, Darragh Murray, James McNabney, Craig Casey, Ciarán Frawley, Stuart McCloskey.

FIJI: Ponipate Loganimasi; Selestino Ravutaumada, Setareki Bituniyata, Josua Tuisova, Jiuta Wainiqolo; Ben Volavola, Frank Lomani; Peni Ravai, Tevita Ikanivere, Luke Tagi; Joseva Tamani, Isoa Nasilasila; Mesake Vocevoce, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Peceli Yato (capt). Replacements: Zuriel Togiatama, ​Vilikesa Nairau, Inoke Ravuiwasa, Kitione Salawa, Elia ​Canakaivata, Terio Tamani, Caleb Muntz, Iosefo Masi.

In a kind of super Saturday night in Irish sport, Ireland will play Austria in the Nations League (not to be confused with the Nations Championship of course) at 7.45pm. Will be some overlap so if you’re attending or watching one, why not keep up to date with the other here? Mary Hannigan is covering the match in Linz for us.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s match against Fiji in the Nations Championship. Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 8.10pm. Ireland were impressive against Argentina, beating their potential future World Cup quarter-final opponents handily, and they will expect to win again against Fiji, who are yet to win a match yet in the competition.

Fiji should bring the reliable skills to the table, great ball-carrying and flair from the Sevens influence and plenty of power in their pack. Farrell has picked a strong team in respect to his opponents with Jamison Gibson-Park back in the side.

Fiji will be encouraged by the performance of Wales against New Zealand earlier today, who remarkably won 35-28 against the All Blacks , for their first win in 73 years. They were rated as 32-point underdogs, or 20-1 to win, with the All Blacks at 1-40 to win. You never know with sport, that’s why we watch it.