Crime & Law

Man (34) due in court over alleged attempt to hijack Dublin-Cork bus at gunpoint

Suspect accused of pulling what appeared to be a gun and making demands to driver before being disarmed by other passengers

Gardaí on Saturday night received directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to charge the man with firearm offences Photograph: The Irish Times
Gardaí on Saturday night received directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to charge the man with firearm offences Photograph: The Irish Times
Barry Roche
Sun Nov 15 2026 - 10:292 MIN READ

A man is due to appear in court on Sunday in connection with a foiled attempt to hijack a bus at gunpoint in Co Cork in the early hours of Saturday.

The Belfast native (34) was travelling on a private coach operating a Citylink service from Dublin Airport to Cork when he pulled what appeared to be a gun and made demands to the driver.

The bus had left Dublin Airport at 1am on Saturday and was approaching the toll booth on the N8 at Watergrasshill in north Co Cork at around 3.30am when the man approached the driver.

The man pulled out what looked like a genuine handgun and threatened the driver. He ordered him to continue driving and not to stop, though he did not specify a preferred destination.

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There were 10 passengers on the bus at the time and it is understood that two of them managed to overpower the hijacker and disarm him of the gun and a knife he was carrying.

The bus driver contacted An Garda Síochána and officers arrested the man after the driver succeeded in stopping the bus near the toll both.

The man was arrested and taken to Fermoy Garda station for questioning about the alleged illegal possession of a gun and hijacking of the bus.

He was detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939, which allows anyone arrested on suspected firearm offences to be held for 72 hours.

Gardaí on Saturday night received directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to charge the man with firearm offences. He is due before a special court sitting in Cork on Sunday.

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Barry Roche

Barry Roche

Barry Roche is Southern Correspondent of The Irish Times