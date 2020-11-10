James Lowe set for Ireland Test debut against Wales

James Lowe is in line to make his Test debut for Ireland against Wales in this Friday’s Autumn Nations Cup opener at the Aviva Stadium, with Andy Farrell wasting little time in incorporating the 28-year-old New Zealand winger immediately upon qualifying through the residency ruling.

That Lowe was not released back to Leinster, unlike other provincial teammates who weren’t involved against Italy and France, in order to continue training with the Irish squad over the last few weeks was a clear indication that Farrell and Mike Catt are keen to swiftly avail of the game-breaking left-winger.

The Irish coaches are likely to use this game as a means of freshening up the side which lost their final 2020 Six Nations game against France last Saturday week while, at the same time, looking to generate some momentum for the pivotal, and defining, game against England at Twickenham on Saturday week. The ensuing game against Georgia should offer further scope to delve more heavily into the 34-man squad.

It could be, therefore, that the other naturalised New Zealand-born player, Jamison Gibson-Park, will make his first Test start after winning his first two caps off the bench last month. Ronan Kelleher and Iain Henderson are also likely to start after being ruled out of the last two games through injury and suspension.

Defensive game

For all the criticism which came Jacob Stockdale’s way after the loss in Paris, there’s a strong case for retaining him at fullback, especially if Lowe is to start, with a view to working on his defensive game.

Under Farrell’s changed approach, the players will find out themselves this morning before the team is announced at lunchtime.

“The competition in training is big. We are going at it team against team and guys are fighting for places,” said captain Johnny Sexton yesterday. “That is going to spur us on, that is going to make us better.

“It is probably a little bit different to how it used to be, in terms of at the start of the week the team is picked and it was very much the ‘bibs’ we used to call them would prep the starting team. But at the moment, the start of the week is competition based. It’s Monday and Tuesday this week of going at each other and then trying to get that jersey.

“It’s good because it brings the standard of training up and guys are ready, come Friday. No matter who gets picked or who gets called upon, if it’s a late change or anything, guys are ready.”

Meanwhile Wayne Pivac has admitted that his Wales setup could be perceived as “a mess” after this week’s sacking of the defence coach, Byron Hayward, less than a year into the job, but said the decision was taken to get planning for the 2023 World Cup back on track.

Last year’s Grand Slam winners and World Cup semi-finalists have lost five matches in a row under Pivac, who replaced Warren Gatland at the end of last year and brought in Hayward to replace Shaun Edwards.

Honest conversation

“It was a very hard decision,” admitted Pivac. “We have known each other a long time and we are friends away from the game. We reviewed the Six Nations, as you would expect, and had an honest conversation. I felt now was the time to make a change ahead of a new season and Autumn Cup series.

“It was made on the basis of what was best going forward to the World Cup. We were not getting what we wanted out of our defence. Before lockdown, we did a lot of work on our attack, knowing it would put pressure on our defence because it meant playing deeper in the field, but our two matches since then have been disappointing.

“I can see that it looks a mess, but what matters is staying focused on a daily basis. We have to play a bit more rugby and back ourselves. We went into our shells against Scotland.”

Ireland possible team v Wales: Stockdale; Keenan, Farrell, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Healy, Kelleher, Porter; Henderson, Ryan; O’Mahony, van der Flier, Doris. Replacements: Herring, E Byrne, Bealham, Beirne, Stander, Murray, R Byrne, Earls.