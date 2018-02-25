Ireland women kick on against Wales with bonus point win

Ireland 35 Wales 12

Ireland produced an emphatic performance at Donnybrook Stadium on Sunday to secure a bonus-point triumph over Wales in the Women’s Six Nations Championship.

First half tries from Leah Lyons and Claire Molloy had helped Adam Griggs’ side to establish a foothold in the game. The visitors got themselves back into contention with a blistering start to the second period, before Sene Naoupu, Hannah Tyrrell and Molloy all crossed over to seal Ireland’s second consecutive victory in this year’s competition.

Following the late withdrawal of Nichola Fryday, Aoife McDermott was handed her debut in the Irish second-row. It proved to be a dream introduction to the international stage for the Sligo native, as she brilliantly secured the lineout that led to Lyons’ deadlock-breaking try in the 16th-minute.

Briggs superbly curled the resulting conversion between the posts to give Ireland a seven-point advantage – which was subsequently doubled just before the break – when openside flanker Molloy applied the finishing touches to an excellent team move.

This was followed by another Briggs bonus kick, which placed Ireland in an ideal position to push on when the action resumed. Yet it was Wales who initially displayed the greater intent after the restart.

An extended spell inside the Irish 22 ended with prop Amy Evans crossing over for a converted score, and No8 Sioned Harries raced away for another five-pointer on 46 minutes.

Lindsay Peat was sent to the sinbin for a high tackle on Mel Clay in the build-up to this right-wing effort, which appeared to hand the initiative to the increasingly confident Wales. However, in the absence of the ex-Dublin ladies footballer, Ireland afforded themselves some breathing space with a third try.

After she combined effectively with halfback partner Ailsa Hughes, Briggs’ outstanding looped pass released Naoupu for a clinical finish to the right of the posts. This served to kill the momentum that Wales had earlier developed and Ireland effectively placed the outcome beyond doubt with a bonus score six minutes from time.

After feigning a pass out wide, replacement Tyrrell dotted down in spectacular style. Fullback Kim Flood (assuming kicking duties from the departed Briggs) split the posts at a tight angle to raise the roof off the main stand. Player of the match Molloy then completed a memorable afternoon for an impressive Ireland with her second try in the closing moments.

Scorers – Ireland: C Molloy 2 tries, L Lyons, S Naoupu, H Tyrrell try each, N Briggs 3 cons, K Flood 2 cons. Wales: A Evans, S Harries try each, E Snowsill con.

IRELAND: K Flood; M Williams, K Fitzhenry, S Naoupu, C McLaughlin; N Briggs, A Hughes; L Peat, C O’Connor, L Lyons, A McDermott, O Fitzsimons, C Griffin, C Molloy, P Fitzpatrick.

Replacements: C Moloney for O’Connor (50 mins), L Feely for Fitzsimons (57-58 mins), H Tyrrell for McLaughlin (61 mins), N Cronin for Hughes, E McMahon for Fitzsimons (both 66 mins), M Claffey for Briggs (70 mins), L Feely for Peat, F Reidy for Lyons (both 76 mins).

WALES: L Neumann; H Bluck, K Lake, R De Filippo, J Kavanagh-Williams; E Snowsill, R Parker; C Thomas, C Phillips, A Evans, S Lillicrap, M Clay, A Butchers, B Lewis, S Harries.

Replacements: H Jones for De Filippo (43 mins), J Knight for Parker (61 mins), N John for Lillicrap (63 mins), NE Davies for Lewis (70 mins), R Wilkins for Bluck (73 mins), K Jones for Phillips, C Hope for Thomas, M York for Evans (all 80 mins).

Referee: S Cox (England).