Liam Toland: Ireland let Wales pay penalty to arm wrestle a win

Wales conceded two penalties in Twickenham but gave away eight at the breakdown in the first half alone against Ireland. All eight were not the same infringement, but they provided an unbelievable insight into the minds of both coaches.

Warren Gatland clearly prepared for Ireland’s multi-phase, multi-breakdown play and targeted it. The New Zealand referee, Glen Jackson, was extremely hot on Wales and Ireland led after the first half – just.

At half-time the message was obviously beaten into the Welsh team. When they re-emerged they totally disengaged from the breakdown fight, instead immediately peeling away and filling the field. In essence Wales traded discipline for space as they allowed Ireland an almost free reign at the breakdown. The decision allowed Ireland to gain easier yards and, ultimately, tries.

Gatland and co brought much more to whet the appetite. Unlike Italy, the very first Welsh kick-off went into the corner where Jacob Stockdale fielded and immediately cleared. There was to be no Irish patient possession exit strategy; not against Gatland. Dan Biggar’s next touch was not a Welsh running play but a cross field kick to Keith Earls. Take that Ireland, and from the ensuing mix-up Wales got their opening three points.

Outmuscle and outthink

Joe Schmidt was at it too; for Ireland’s first kick-off Johnny Sexton dinked the cleverest of sand wedge chips into the hands of Chris Farrell. There was innovation all over the park – one coach trying to outmuscle and outthink the other. But the greatest piece of ingenuity was Ireland’s first arrival into the Welsh 22.

I’d noted on Friday that both sides are changing their game plan, with Wales exposing space and especially close to the white wash. When Ireland get that close can they do the same? Well, the speed with which Ireland found Stockdale in the left hand corner was wonderful and resulted in the “easiest” of run ins. Not easy in skill, execution or muscle but easy in the sense that Stockdale was in space and the ball arrived at the perfect time to allow him a walk in. A scrum, three carries and a try.

That Stockdales’s opening score came from a scrum is also worthy of note. Sitting in the stand, I timed each scrum, concerned for the exhausting pressure being exerted on Andrew Porter, who was magnificent. Behind him was James Ryan with Devin Toner sliding across to the loosehead side. That Toner, with 56 caps of experience, was demoted is nod to the evolving relationship between the two new boys.

That Porter and Ryan have been in Leinster together must be a crucial foundation in their understanding of the ever changing conditions each scrum brought. When Quinn Roux and John Ryan arrived there was an obvious lift in the destruction Ireland could level, but the scrum that caught my eye was not the nine-second one leading to Stockdale’s try, but the series from 51:01 through to 53:10 which resulted in Cian Healy’s score.

Sitting there with your cup of tea reading this, it mightn’t sound overly impressive, but to sustain two minutes and nine seconds of international scrummaging is incredible for such a young tighthead as Porter. And that the other prop Healy scored a try from the backrow move off those scrums was an incredible insight into his energy and ambition.

So how did Ireland nearly lose it? Once again they conceded tries – not too bad when you score five but all too expensive if it’s not fixed, especially should possession drop from 66 per cent. On Friday I noted that both sides’ penalty counts are brutally low. Ireland’s conceded a mere four on Saturday, which limited Welsh lineouts (2:1) and penalty goals.

I also noted that Ireland would win a slug fest but gift turnovers and allow Wales three-second recycles and they’d win. Ireland conceded four costly turnovers, such as Sexton’s on 16:50 when deep in attack. Wales put two big passes on the turnover and Scott Williams cleared gaining over 60 metres and touch. This was hardly costly as Ireland won their lineout and transitioned all the way from their 22 into the Welsh 22 with a variety of quality plays and heavy carries until Dan Leavy got ripped and turned over on 19:01 after two minutes of patient building. This proved far more costly. From the resulting reversal of field position gained from Leigh Halfpenny’s fine clearance kick Wales won the lineout and scored under the Irish posts.

Beautiful interplay

As an aside, Leavy on that occasion, and on others, arrived to the breakdown and picked and jammed up the middle. I wonder why is he doing this? Team tactic or opportune play? Many other aspects of Ireland’s play intrigued me, such as the beautiful interplay between Sexton, Conor Murray and Earls on 57:19 where Sexton stole the ball on the deck, popped out to Murray who back-doored to Earls. The winger slid a beauty into the Wales try line and only narrowly missed out on scoring. By the way, was that not a body check from Halfpenny on Earls preventing the try? It’s no coincidence that these three were involved in quality rucking, stealing, offloading and razor sharp pace.

Where did Ireland win it? The penalty count, both Welsh and Irish. Limiting Welsh lineouts, managing the Welsh scrum, controlling possession and field position and limiting the Welsh natural offloading game as players Aaron Shingler rarely getting open field ball to build up a head of steam and interplay offloads. But once again deep in the trenches Ireland – through ruthless ball placement, rucking, counter-rucking and actions after the tackle – just about tamed the dragon.

liamtoland@yahoo.com