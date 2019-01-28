Davies and Williams back in the frame for Wales

Davies and Willams back in training after overcoming injuries

Welsh scrumhalf Gareth Davies in action for the Scarlets against Racing 92 earlier this month. Photograph: Getty Images

Welsh scrumhalf Gareth Davies in action for the Scarlets against Racing 92 earlier this month. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Wales assistant coach Robin McBryde has delivered a positive injury bulletin ahead of Friday’s Six Nations opener against France.

Scrum-half Gareth Davies and back Liam Williams had been hit by thigh and finger injuries respectively, but McBryde said on Monday that both players are in selection contention for Paris.

Number eight Ross Moriarty is also available and back in training following concussion, while Dan Biggar and Adam Beard are fit, but, as expected, Leigh Halfpenny, Scott Williams and Rhys Patchell are ruled out injured.

Wales have won their last nine Tests and victory over France would equal their longest unbeaten run since 1999.

“It is not as lengthy (a list of absentees) as last week,” Wales forwards specialist McBryde told reporters. “When we selected a larger than normal squad (39 players) it was to cover.

“It has been good to welcome quite a few faces back today.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.