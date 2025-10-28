Finnish technology company Aiven to create 40 jobs in Cork

Finnish cloud company Aiven is to create 40 jobs over three years in Cork as the company opens a new hub in the city.

The Helsinki-based company, which specialises in cloud infrastructure and offers fully managed services for open-source technologies, said it would locate its EMEA hub for go to market expansion in Cork. That will include the creation of a new inside sales organisation, along with engineering and operational supporting functions to drive the growth of Aiven’s core services.

“2025 has already been a milestone year for Aiven as we’ve crossed the $100 million annual recurring revenue mark," said Conor Forde, Aiven’s senior vice president. “To support our next phase of growth, we’ve rethought how we scale our go to market efforts, and this expansion is the next step forward. Cork stood out as the clear choice for Aiven’s expansion due to its exceptional availability of high-skilled talent and its vibrant, open, and diverse labour market, which are essential to fuelling our next phase of growth and innovation.”

The news of the expansion was welcomed by Minister for Enterprise Tourism & Employment Peter Burke, who said it was a strong endorsement of Ireland’s reputation as a leading destination for global technology investment.

“The creation of 40 high-quality jobs over the next three years will provide exciting opportunities for skilled professionals in the region and further strengthen Cork’s position as a centre of innovation and commercial excellence,” he said. “I welcome Aiven’s continued commitment to Ireland and look forward to seeing the positive impact of this expansion.”

The expansion is being supported by IDA Ireland. Chief executive Michael Lohan said the decision was a strong endorsement of the South West region’s reputation as a centre of innovation and excellence, and would bring new employment opportunities to the area.

Established in Helsinki in 2016, Aiven employs more than 400 people across 11 office locations and remote locations globally.