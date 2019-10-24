Added Time: Isa Nacewa’s cutting criticism and semi-final build-up

Gavin Cummiskey is back from Japan while Gerry Thornley is on the line

 

The World Cup fall-out continues apace. After Isa Nacewa’s cutting assessment of Joe Schmidt’s final year, it feels like there is a lot of water to flow under the bridge before we can put the tin lid on Japan 2019. Also, there is the small matter of the semi-finals to dig through.

Gavin Cummiskey is back from his travels, disappointingly with one arm as long as the other and a distinct lack of presents for the troops. We plough on, all the same, with him in studio and Gerry Thornley on the line to break down the timing of Nacewa’s intervention and the extent to which he was talking for the current squad members with whom he is close.

All in your Thursday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

