Gordon D’Arcy: There’s more to Saracens’ success than money

The club deserve to be punished but the fallout could adversely affect England

Gordon D'Arcy

Owen Farrell: English rugby has directly benefited from the success of Saracens, from their coaching standards and the benefit of settled partnerships at club level. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Owen Farrell: English rugby has directly benefited from the success of Saracens, from their coaching standards and the benefit of settled partnerships at club level. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

The other Premiership clubs and English rugby in general might end up regretting the sort of justice they have demanded.

When it comes to the public stoning of Saracens that scene in The Life of Brian springs to mind; remember all those male actors wearing fake beards so the Jewish Official (played by John Cleese) and Roman soldiers do not notice they are actually women:

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.