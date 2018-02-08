Glenstal Abbey prove too strong for Bandon Grammar School

Glenstal Abbey qualified for their second successive Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-final with an impressive win over a young Bandon Grammar School at the Mardyke.

The Co Cork side competed well in the opening 20 minutes, but Glenstal defended well before taking a grip on proceedings. They jumped in front after 27 minutes with the first of Ronan Quinn’s pair of tries.

Glenstal added a second, four minutes into injury time, when a powerful run from number eight, Mark Fleming, was finished by Andrew Hogan. Captain Ben Healy converted both for a 14-0 half-time lead.

The Co Limerick school bagged a third without four minutes of the resumption, centre Harry Benner touching down near the posts. Healy converted for a 21-0 lead.

Substitute Tom Beare claimed a consolation try for Bandon, Jack Crowley converting, before Quinn scored his second near the end.

The semi-final draw is: PBC v CBC and Crescent College Comprehensive v Glenstal Abbey.

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL: S Minihane; B Ahern, V Lovell, B Matthews, H Hall; R Palmer, J Crowley; C Hearney, A O’Connor, A Deane; N Bakker, J Brady; M Archer, J Beamish, N Beamish. Replacements: D Ogden, T Bryant, P Jackson, E Guinevan, T Beare, C Roberts, S Madden.

GLENSTAL ABBEY: A Egan; A Hogan, H Benner, C Dooley, R Quinn; B Healy, A Walsh; H Boland, G Downing, P Prendergast; D Kelly, J Fitzgerald; M Walsh, R Leahy, M Fleming. Replacements: E Fitzgerald, D Hyland, J Ashe, N Quelly, P Mulligan, B Leonard, S McKeown, MO’Farrell.

Referee: S Kierans (MAR).