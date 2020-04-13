Geordan Murphy appointed Leicester Tigers director of rugby

Former Ireland international moves upstairs with Steve Borthwick named head coach

Geordan Murphy has been named Leicester Tigers director of rugby. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Geordan Murphy has been named Leicester Tigers director of rugby. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Leicester have announced Steve Borthwick will take up his position as head coach on July 1st with Geordan Murphy moving up to the role of director of rugby.

The former England captain has been serving as his country’s forwards coach since 2015 but will now take on the task of attempting to improve the Tigers’ ailing fortunes.

Only Saracens, whose 105-point deduction for repeated salary cap breaches means they will be automatically relegated, are below Leicester in the Gallagher Premiership standings.

“I am delighted to be joining Leicester Tigers as head coach. To get Leicester Tigers back to the top is a great challenge and one I am very excited about,” said Borthwick, whose appointment was confirmed in January.

“We realise that we have a lot of work to do, and I know that everybody at the club is determined to work tirelessly to succeed in this challenge.

“What has been evident to me is that the pain caused by Tigers being where the club is on the table has been felt by everyone associated with this club — the players, coaches, staff and supporters.

“This is something we need to change, and we will do so by pulling everyone who is a part of this club even tighter to the team and taking on opponents together.”

