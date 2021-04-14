Four Leinster players nominated for European Player of the Year award

Winner will be announced following the Champions Cup final on Saturday May 22nd

Robbie Henshaw is one of four Leinster players to be nominated for the EPCR European Player of the Year 2021 award. File photograph: Inpho

Robbie Henshaw is one of four Leinster players to be nominated for the EPCR European Player of the Year 2021 award. File photograph: Inpho

 

Four Leinster players have made the list of 15 nominees for the EPCR European Player of the Year 2021 award.

Irish internationals Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan and Josh van der Flier are all in the running for the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy.

Toulouse also have four nominees in Antoine Dupont, Jerome Kaino, Julien Marchand and Romain Ntamack.

La Rochelle, who have booked a place in the semi-finals for the first time in their history, have clearly impressed the expert panel of judges as five of their in-form players, Grégory Alldritt, Levani Botia, Kevin Gourdon, Raymond Rhule and Will Skelton have been nominated.

Matthieu Jalibert of Bordeaux-Bègles and ASM Clermont Auvergne’s Kotaro Matsushima complete the list. Former Munster and Ireland backrow Alan Quinlan is on the panel of judges, along with former French players Erik Bonneval and Dimitri Yachvili, South African World Cup winner Bryan Habana, and the BBC’s Sonja McLaughlan. Voting for the award is available online here.

The list will be reduced to five players in early May, following the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup semi-finals, by a combination of the public vote and the verdict of the judges. Players who have not been included in the initial list of 15, but who make a significant impact in a semi-final match, may be considered for the shortlist.

The voting will then re-open and the winner of the 2021 award will be announced following the Champions Cup final on Saturday May 22nd.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.