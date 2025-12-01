Soccer

Premier Division gets early February kick-off as League of Ireland season dates confirmed

Men’s FAI Cup final to be played at the Aviva Stadium on November 8th

Shamrock Rovers celebrate with the Premier Division trophy. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho
Muireann Duffy
Mon Dec 01 2025 - 18:081 MIN READ

The 2026 League of Ireland Premier Division season will get under way on Friday, February 6th, in a slightly earlier start than previous years.

The FAI confirmed the key dates for next season’s domestic competitions on Monday, with the First Division set to kick off on February 13th, followed by the Women’s Premier Division on March 14th.

The dates for next year’s FAI Cup finals were also confirmed, with the men’s decider to be played at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, November 8th, while the women’s final will be held at Tallaght Stadium on September 27th.

League champions Shamrock Rovers will contest the Men’s President’s Cup against Derry City at Tallaght Stadium on Saturday, January 31st, before Athlone Town host Shelbourne in the women’s fixture on Sunday, March 8th.

The men’s First Division semi-final playoffs have been scheduled for October 24th and 27th, ahead of the playoff final on November 1st, and the Premier Division promotion/relegation playoff will be played on the week ending November 8th.

