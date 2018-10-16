Toulouse duo cited ahead of Leinster clash

Toulouse have had two of their pack cited ahead of Sunday’s Champions Cup clash with Leinster.

Both Jerome Kaino and Lucas Pointud were cited on Tuesday for separate incidents during their win over Bath last weekend.

Toulouse number eight, Kaino, is alleged to have struck Bath centre Jamie Roberts with his shoulder in the 39th minute of that match. He was shown a yellow card by referee, Andrew Brace (Ireland), following the incident.

Under World Rugby’s sanctions for foul play he could face a ban of two weeks (low end), six weeks (mid-range) or 10 to 52 weeks if it’s considered a top end sanction.

Toulouse prop, Pointud, is alleged to have struck Bath prop Nathan Catt with his head in the 50th minute.

The sanctions for striking with the head range from six weeks at the low end, to 10 weeks for a mid range case, with bans being as long as 16-104 weeks.

Both complaints were made by the match citing commissioner, Eugene Ryan from Ireland.